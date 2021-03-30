Republican lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee demanded Alejandro Mayorkas, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, release documents from the Trump administration DHS to the Biden transition team warning of an immigration surge if there is a reversal of President Donald Trump’s policies.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) authored a letter to Mayorkas to release the communication related to the DHS warning the Biden transition team of a surge of immigration at the southern border if the Biden administration was to reverse Trump administration policy.

“As the Biden border crisis continues to worsen by the day, President Biden and his administration refuse to accept responsibility for the growing humanitarian and security crisis,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Mayorkas.

The Biden administration’s refusal to accept the blame “is startling in light of a news report that suggests the Biden Administration was warned that reversing President Trump’s successful immigration policies would lead to a surge at the border.” This is why the lawmakers are requesting the documents related to the warning.

🚨 #BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan and @RepMcClintock demand documents and communications related to DHS warning to the Biden Transition that reversing President Trump’s immigration policies would lead to a surge at the border. pic.twitter.com/qxr0R6wkiv — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 30, 2021

“As you noted, the United States is ‘on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years,'” the two lawmakers wrote. Thus they wonder why Biden “still refuses to take any meaningful action to stop the flow of illegal aliens to the border.”

Jordan and McClintock wrote it is worse that Biden “continues to peddle the false narrative that his immigration policies are not the cause for this ongoing crisis.”

The Republicans cited the National Public Radio (NPR) report where Chad Wolf, former acting Homeland Security Secretary under Trump, said DHS staff members had warned the Biden transition against reversing former Trump’s immigration policies, saying it could lead to another crisis at the border.

In the NPR report, Wolf told NPR, “There is no consequence anymore,” since the Biden administration has dismantled a system that worked under Trump.

The Republicans continued:

DHS officials reportedly had “multiple briefings” with Biden transition officials, warning them that undoing President Trump’s policies would lead to an increase in illegal immigration. Instead of heeding these warnings, President Biden signed several executive orders dismantling the Trump Administration’s immigration program and policies. The reversal of President Trump’s successful immigration policies have created a tremendous incentive for illegal aliens to surge to the southern border. President Biden and his administration are responsible for the resulting crisis at the border.

All documents that pertain to meetings between DHS and the transition team could be anything from “memorandum, charts, graphs, power point presentations, notes, calendar invitations, and other material,” including anything the Biden transition team had “created generated or used in meetings.”

The Republicans asked for the deadline to be set at 5:00 p.m. on April 13, 2021.