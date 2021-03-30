According to a National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) poll, voters in battleground districts have overwhelmingly opposed to the partisan attempt to overturn the state-certified Iowa Second Congressional District election.

The poll shows that 68 percent of voters oppose House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) attempts to overturn Iowa’s Second Congressional District state-certified election. This would unseat Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and instead seat Democrat Rita Hart.

The survey also found that just the idea of overturning Iowa’s Second Congressional District election results is extremely unpopular across different types of voters. Sixty-two percent of suburban voters, 66 percent of college graduates, 69% of independents, and 62% of seniors were among the voting blocks to find this topic extremely unpopular.

Forty-four percent of Democrats also are opposed to the efforts of trying to overturn the election.

The survey also asked whether the voters thought the Democrats were hypocritical over the process to overturn the election after dismissing President Donald Trump’s requests for investigations into the Presidential election and accepting Joe Biden’s victory. The margin was nearly 2-1 (58-31 percent) for the voters that agree House Democrats are hypocritical.

In addition to those who agree Democrats are acting hypocritically were 53 percent of suburban voters, 62 percent of non-college voters, 57 percent of independents, and 53 percent of seniors.

“The bottom line is that House Democrats’ attempt to steal a battleground congressional seat is politically toxic and will further hinder their already-dim 2022 election chances,” the NRCC wrote in the survey.