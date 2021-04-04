Pentagon OKs Third Military Base to House Migrant Children amid Surge

The Pentagon over the weekend confirmed reports that it has approved a third military site in California to house the unaccompanied migrant children coming across the United States’ southern border in record numbers in recent months.

A defense official said in a statement Saturday:

On April 2, the Department of Defense approved a request for assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for facilities and land to temporarily house unaccompanied children at Camp Roberts, California. This support is being provided on a fully-reimbursable basis. DoD only provides this kind of support where it has no impact on military readiness and its ability to conduct its primary missions.” We refer you to HHS for more detail about the manner in which they will avail themselves of Camp Roberts and the number of children they expect to place there.

Camp Roberts is located approximately midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. It is the third military base that will be used to house the migrant children in addition to Fort Bliss and Joint Base San Antonio in Texas.

The Biden administration has been struggling with how to deal with the massive influx of unaccompanied children crossing the border. Although the Biden administration has claimed there is no “crisis” at the border and the influx is no different from previous years, the numbers are proving otherwise.

The Washington Post reported that in March the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) took in more than 18,800 unaccompanied migrant children — a 99 percent increase from February and far above the previous high of 11,861 children in May 2019.

Fox News reported the CBP is projecting as many as 184,000 children to cross the border this fiscal year.

The figures for migrants overall is also at its highest levels in 15 years. U.S. border agents took in more than 171,000 migrants in March — more than the over 100,000 taken in February, and more than double the 78,442 in January.

Migrants part of family units soared from 7,294 in January to 19,246 in February, and then to more than 53,000 in March, according to the Post.

The number of “got aways” — those who are detected but not detained — have also risen, to nearly 1,000 a day.

In addition to the three military sites to house the unaccompanied migrant children, there are a number of other sites being used to house migrants. Apart from CBP sites, HHS reportedly has opened or is preparing to open nine emergency facilities.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.