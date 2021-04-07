Arizona Gov. Signs Bill Barring Enforcement of Federal Gun Controls

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed legislation Tuesday to bar in-state enforcement of any federal firearm laws which violate the Second Amendment.

On March 31, 2021, Breitbart News reported the legislation, HB 2111, titled “2nd Amendment Firearm Freedom Act,” had been passed by the Arizona House and Senate and was heading to Ducey’s desk.

The Associated Press notes that HB 2111 will “prohibit police and sheriffs from enforcing federal gun laws that violate the 2nd Amendment.”

Ducey signed the legislation Tuesday despite petitions against it from Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety.

KTAR pointed out that Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, a Democrat, questioned HB 2111, claiming “it will create confusion or challenges more than benefits or protecting the Second Amendment.”

Penzone called the bill “arbitrary,” adding, “I’m just a little bit confused as to what value it offers.”

