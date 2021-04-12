Joe Biden Reacts to Minneapolis Riots: ‘No Justification — None — for Looting’

President Joe Biden reacted Monday to the police shooting of a black man in Minneapolis that sparked violent rioting and looting in the city Sunday night.

“[I] want to make it clear again: there is absolutely no justification — none — for looting. No justification for violence,” Biden said to reporters at the White House about the response to the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Biden added that “peaceful protest” of the police shooting was “understandable.”

“We do know that the anger, pain, and trauma that exists in the black community in that environment is real, it’s serious, and it’s consequential, but it will not justify violence and/or looting,” Biden said.

The president said he had not spoken to Wright’s family but added he will wait for details of the investigation before commenting further.

“Our prayers are with their family. It’s really a tragic thing that happened, but I think we got to wait and see what the investigation shows,” he said.

At a press conference earlier in the afternoon, Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said a veteran police officer accidentally drew her gun instead of a Taser to react to Wright as he resisted arrest.

Biden echoed a statement from Wright’s mother calling for peace after a night of rioting in the city.

“In the meantime, we’re calling for peace and calm,” he said.

Biden spoke about the shooting several hours after it occurred, noting in a previous White House appearance with reporters he was not prepared to make a statement.

“I’m preparing a statement, and I’ll be happy to talk with you at the next meeting, okay?” Biden said.