White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Joe Biden does not agree with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (R-MI) about ending policing.

Tlaib described policing in the United States as “inherently and intentionally racist” and “government-funded murder” in a post on social media on Monday in reaction to the police shooting of Daunte Wright.

“No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed,” she added.

It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

But Psaki indicated during the White House press briefing that Biden did not agree with Tlaib’s statement.

“What I can state from here is that that’s not the president’s view,” she said, adding that Biden believed in reforming police and law enforcement departments.

“The president’s view is that there are necessary outdated reforms that should be put in place, that there is accountability that needs to happen; that the loss of life is far too high,” she said.

Psaki said Biden supported the George Floyd Act promoted by Democrats to address the problems of policing in the United States.

“That part of what needs to happen is rebuilding trust in communities, in order to get to a better place,” she said.