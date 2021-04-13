U.N. Chief Guterres: Tax the Rich to Fund Global Coronavirus Recovery

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a wealth tax Monday to help finance the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic while at the same time expressing his profound disappointment in the international response to the crisis.

During remarks to the 2021 Economic and Social Council Forum on Financing for Development, the veteran Portuguese Socialist claimed the wealth of the world’s richest grew by $5 trillion in the past year and a tax would be a way to redistribute that wealth.

He urged governments “to consider a solidarity or wealth tax on those who have profited during the pandemic, to reduce extreme inequalities,” AP reports.

Guterres also warned world leaders they are failing in the fight against coronavirus, “no element of our multilateral response has gone as it should” as some 120 million have fallen sick to the virus, including around three million who have lost their lives, and the world has fallen into the worst recession in 90 years.

His call to action continues one he first voiced at the start of the coronavirus crisis, calling then for the world to emerge in a way that will “urgently redistribute power.”

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called for the world to “urgently redistribute power” so as to end gender inequality which he said “should shame us all in the 21st century because it is not only unacceptable, it is stupid.” https://t.co/sPyAaYudUL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 28, 2020

“Advancing an equitable global response and recovery from the pandemic is putting multilateralism to the test,” Guterres said, pointing to just 10 countries receiving approximately 75 percent of the world’s available vaccines.

“Many countries have yet to start vaccinating their healthcare workers and most vulnerable citizens. A global vaccine gap threatens everyone’s health and wellbeing,” he added.

“We need equitable access to vaccines for everyone, everywhere.”

Guterres’ call followed an appeal in October by U.N. World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley to the more than 2,000 billionaires in the world, with a combined net worth of $8 trillion, to open their bank accounts and let money flow to globalist organizations.

He warned in November that 2021 would be worse than 2020, and without billions of dollars “we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021.”