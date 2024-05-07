Report: Black Voter Enthusiasm Dips for Joe Biden

Enthusiasm among black voters for President Joe Biden is sharply less than it was four years ago, according to a Washington Post analysis of Ipsos polling, underscoring Biden’s challenge of maintaining his core constituency.

Voters told the Post their lack of enthusiasm was due to Biden’s economy, Middle East tension, criminal justice, and election integrity reforms.

Only 62 percent of black Americans said they are “certain to vote,” down 12 points from June 2020.

About one and five black voters who supported Biden in 2020 plan to vote for him again in 2024.

About 62 percent of black Americans approved of Biden’s job performance, down from 66 percent in 2023, and down from 70 percent in 2022.

“I think it’s maybe because of the way the economy is going, how inflation is going and then with the whole situation in Palestine and how he’s responded to it — it’s just made me less impressed with him,” voter Michayla Crumble told the Post. “So the likelihood of me voting for him again is pretty low.”

“Economy and inflation, that’s still a big problem,” 35-year-old Biden voter Deatrick Woods said. “Rising prices affected me a lot, along with everybody else … more spending and less saving.”

Confidence in Biden's economic leadership sunk to a historically low point, Gallup polling found Monday. Only 38 percent of Americans say they have a "great deal" or a "fair amount" of confidence in Biden to do or recommend the right thing for the economy.

Democrat inroads among black, Hispanic, and Asian voters deteriorated to the lowest point in 60 years, polling from Gallup and Siena College recently revealed. In turn, black men could vote for former President Donald Trump in proportions not seen in American politics since the 1950s.

Thirty percent of black men and 11 percent of black women intend to vote for Trump in 2024, Wall Street Journal polling found in April. Only 12 percent of black men voted for Trump in 2020, voting data shows. There is no compatible 2020 polling for black men. In 2020, six percent of black women said they would vote for Trump, Associated Press polling found, five points less than the Journal‘s 2024 polling.

