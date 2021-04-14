New York Rep. Elise Stefanik Shatters Fundraising Record for Q1

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) shattered the record for money raised for any Congressional campaign in the northern part of the country, leaving her with over $2.5 million cash on hand.

Stefanik raised a total of $1.2 million between her campaign and her “E-PAC” in the first fundraising quarter of the year. This will be the largest Q1 haul for off-year fundraising as well as the biggest cash on hand for any Congressional campaign in the northern part of the country.

Over $1.2 million was for her campaign, leaving the New York Republican with over $2.5 million cash on hand. Her average donation was $25 from over 30,000 donors, and 10,000 donors were first-time donors to the Congresswoman.

Stefanik’s “E-PAC” is dedicated to electing Republican women to Congress and has $311,737 cash on hand after raising nearly $100k in the first three months of the year. The Congresswoman raised $250,000 for the PAC to support female candidates since the November general election through WinRed. In the 2022 cycle, Stefanik has already donated over $55,000 to female candidates and committees supporting them, according to her press release.

