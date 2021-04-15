President Donald Trump celebrated the news Wednesday that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has not decided whether to run for reelection in 2022.

“Great news for the Republican Party!” Trump wrote in a statement, pointing to reports that Murkowski is still weighing whether or not to run again.

Murkowski told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday she had not made a decision about her political future but was still weighing her options.

“I have been doing everything that a good incumbent does in terms of preserving my options, visiting with Alaskans, spending a lot of time, as much time on the ground as I can, and raising money,” Murkowski said, according to Roll Call.

Murkowski’s 2021 vote in support of President Donald Trump’s impeachment has already drawn a Republican challenger in the state; former Head of the Alaska Department of Administration Kelly Tshibaka.

Murkowski said in January she did not vote for President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“[I]f the Republican Party continues to be the party of Trump, I’m not quite sure where I fit,” she said, according to The Hill.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee announced support for Murkowski’s reelection on Friday.

“She has been a powerful voice for Alaska’s interests,” read their statement. “We are laser focused on taking back the Senate majority and stopping the crazy socialist agenda of the Democrats.”