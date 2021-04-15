Kevin McCarthy: I Have Not Spoken with Joe Biden Since Inauguration

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said at a press conference Thursday he has not spoken with President Joe Biden since his inauguration.

Biden, when he was elected and inaugurated, called for unity and bipartisanship. He has recently called for Republicans to negotiate with his administration and Democrats on a potential $2.5 trillion infrastructure package.

Despite being a major figure in congressional leadership, McCarthy said he has yet to speak with the 46th president, and his administration has ignored requests for the House GOP leader to meet with him.

McCarthy said:

Just as I’ve sat down with President Trump, I’d like to sit down with President Biden. I’ve actually requested meetings on the border crisis–never had a meeting, never spoken to President Biden since he’s been elected. I’ve spoken to him many times when he was vice president. I know [Biden] speaks of bipartisanship. I’d like to talk to him about infrastructure. I’d like to talk to him about the border crisis, since nor he nor his vice president, who he’s put in charge of the border, have gone to the border,” McCarthy continued. “I’ve been there. I’d like to discuss what we saw, what we heard from the border agents themselves, to tell him some ideas … but, unfortunately, I don’t think President Biden believes in bipartisanship.”

“A number of times I’ve requested the meetings, he’s never even acknowledged them,” McCarthy added.