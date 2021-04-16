The House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on whether to make Washington, D.C., a State.

The House Oversight Committee, chaired by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), voted the bill, H.R. 51, out of committee by a vote of 25-19 to create D.C. statehood Wednesday.

House moving to put D.C. statehood bill on the floor NEXT WEEK pic.twitter.com/F8rhGuaeeW — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) April 16, 2021

The ultimate argument seems to be whether the 23rd Amendment guarantees the federal Capitol at least three electors in presidential elections, Rep. Any Biggs (R-AZ) suggested Wednesday.