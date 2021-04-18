Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) told Breitbart News Saturday that Democrats need a “liberal Supreme Court” to pass unconstitutional bills.

Marshall spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Judiciary subcommittee chair Hank Johnson (D-GA), Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) unveiled a bill to add four seats to the Supreme Court and give Democrats control of the nation’s highest judicial body.

Marshall said Democrats need to pack the Supreme Court to pass their unconstitutional agenda of stripping away Americans’ right to bear arms and their religious freedoms, among others.

Marshall told Breitbart News Saturday, “If you’re going to pass unconstitutional plans, then you’re going to need a liberal Supreme Court that will not declare them unconstitutional. If you’re going to take away our Second Amendment, if you’re going to pass laws that take away our freedom of speech, our freedoms of religion — H.R. 1 is absolutely unconstitutional grab.”

He added, “Now they need a Supreme Court that’s liberal. There is a method behind their madness, and that’s why I’m glad you’re talking about it; Breitbart is bringing it to people’s attention, the fight’s on, and we’re all in on this docket.”

Marshall then noted only five percent of the Democrats’ infrastructure proposal goes towards building roads and bridges; although, it provides roughly $170 billion to build electric car chargers. He said the bill would serve as a boon for China.

He said, “So, their concept of infrastructure is putting in electric car chargers on every street corner and a wind terminal in every backyard and a solar panel on every roof. I think that this bill will help China more than it’s going to help the United States because the components for all of this Green New Deal are made in China.”

Marshall said Republicans will take back Congress when America sees the radical policies being pushed by the Democrats.

“When America sees what’s happening with these radical, extreme policies, we’re going to take back the House and the Senate.”

