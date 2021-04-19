Joe Biden Pressed to Disclose Where Illegal Aliens Are Being Sent in U.S.

President Joe Biden’s administration is being pressed to disclose where the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are sending border crossers and illegal aliens in the United States.

As of April 10, Breitbart News exclusively reported, the Biden administration has released nearly 42,000 border crossers into the U.S. interior while about 6,400 more have been released after having been enrolled in the now-defunct “Remain in Mexico” program.

Those released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration can quickly apply for one-year work permits to take American jobs after they travel throughout the country, usually on Greyhound buses, until they reach their final destination.

A group of House Republicans, led by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), is now asking the Biden administration to disclose where border crossers and illegal aliens are being resettled:

The widespread abuse and criminality does not end at the border, because as we know many of these illegal aliens end up dispersed in cities across our nation. However, we lack an adequate accounting of the nature and extent of this dispersing of illegal aliens. This is information that the U.S. Congress needs and the American people have a right to know. For that reason, we request that you compile and send the following information within the next 30 days: [Emphasis added] the name and location of each U.S. city and town where illegal immigrants have been sent, transported, or provided ability or funding to travel to, or allowed to travel to by other funding including their own or private funding for all individuals who entered the U.S. without visas; and [Emphasis added]

for each named U.S. city and town, the total number of illegal immigrants who have been sent, transported, or provided ability or funding to travel to, or allowed to travel to by other funding including their own or private funding to such city or town. [Emphasis added]

Read the full letter here:

GOP Letter to DHS by John Binder

Previous reports have indicated that border crossers are traveling to New Jersey, Florida, Michigan, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, Indiana, Texas, and Georgia, though DHS officials have not confirmed these destinations.

The resettling of border crossers throughout the U.S. interior comes after the Biden administration massively revamped the Catch and Release program after ending Remain in Mexico and canceling cooperative asylum agreements with Central America.

In addition, the administration has made it increasingly difficult for federal immigration officials to deport border crossers and illegal aliens, even after they are ordered removed by a judge. The “sanctuary country” orders are preventing about 9-in-10 deportations, analysis has found, and forcing the release of convicted criminal illegal aliens back into American communities.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.