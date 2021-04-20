The jury reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter for George Floyd’s death. The verdict will be read between 4:30 P.M. and 5:00 P.M. EST.

5:07 P.M. —

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ex-cop Derek Chauvin convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd death that stirred worldwide protests. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) April 20, 2021

4:48 P.M. — Vice President Kamala Harris tells CNN that the verdict in the Chauvin trial “will not heal the pain that existed for generations.”

Kamala Harris says verdict in Chauvin trial 'will not heal the pain that existed for generations' https://t.co/1kAfQ1GxLR — Erica A. Hernandez (@EricaAlyssa) April 20, 2021

4:43 P.M. —

Maxine Waters, after the failed vote to censure her, dismissed it as just “politics.” I asked if she regrets putting House members through the vote stemming from her remarks, Waters said: “No.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 20, 2021

4:39 P.M. —

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he has declared a state of emergency ahead of the Chauvin verdict. He says National Guard is on standby. — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) April 20, 2021

4:33 P.M. —

.@gabegutierrez: Crowd of about 100 outside #Minneapolis courtroom awaiting verdict reading in #Chauvin murder trial pic.twitter.com/m2rsAbOWq2 — Michael Pegram (@MichaelNBC12) April 20, 2021

4:21 P.M. —

Pool reporter says Chauvin is in courtroom. @AGEllison will speak 20 min after verdict. @AttorneyCrump and Floyd family 60 min after and @GovTimWalz will address at 5:30 — Rena Sarigianopoulos (@RenaKARE11) April 20, 2021

4:19 P.M. — President Biden reschedules remarks due verdict.

White House statement: "Because of the announcement that a verdict will soon be announced in the Chauvin trial, the President’s remarks on the American Jobs Plan after his virtual tour of Proterra have been rescheduled." (We're out of the auditorium and back in the briefing room) — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) April 20, 2021

4:10 P.M. — The scene outside the courthouse:

Devant le palais de justice de Minneapolis quelques minutes avant la présentation du verdict au procès Chauvin. pic.twitter.com/W17hm8OsKW — Raphaël Bouvier-Auclair (@RaphaelBouvierA) April 20, 2021

4:04 P.M. — Some information on the jury:

About the Chauvin Jury: @WCCO reports none of the jurors had seen the entire tape of George Floyd's death. They'd only seen clips before the trial.

Jury is 5 men, 7 women.

6 are White, 5 are Black and 2 are multiracial – more diverse than most juries typical of that county. — Michael Benny (@MichaelBenny) April 20, 2021

4:02 P.M. —

According to MN court authorities, if the jury finds Chauvin guilty on any count, he will immediately be handcuffed and taken into custody. #ChauvinTrail — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) April 20, 2021

3:56 P.M. — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) introduces censure resolution over Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) remarks to Minnesota protesters:

Chairwoman Waters’ actions are beneath the dignity of this institution. They raised the potential for violence, directed lawlessness, and may have interfered with a co-equal branch of government. I just introduced this censure resolution to hold her accountable. pic.twitter.com/cGuEFNNqZo — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 20, 2021

3:55 P.M. — President Joe Biden is likely to speak tonight:

WH has said Biden will deliver remarks about the Chauvin trial and George Floyd's death after a verdict is read Biden just wrapped up a virtual tour of an electric vehicle plant in SC. He's currently scheduled to deliver remarks on the American Jobs Plan right after — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) April 20, 2021

3:54 P.M. — The verdict is reportedly unanimous.

Chauvin verdict is unanimous and came in less than 24 hours after the case went to the jury. — David Knowles (@writerknowles) April 20, 2021

3:44 P.M. —

National Guard in downtown Minneapolis headed in the direction of the government center. Watch the verdict being read here: https://t.co/wXtat4uc7x pic.twitter.com/OyMjyUxoxa — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 20, 2021

3:32 P.M. —

From friend who works in Hennepin county courts. They will need at least an hour to get everyone clear of government buildings. #DerekChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/Uu5FTOnPml — Jamie Yuccas (@jamieyuccas) April 20, 2021

3:31 P.M. —

BREAKING: A verdict has been reached in the trial of Derek Chauvin. It will be read between 4:30 and 5 pm ET. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 20, 2021

