***Live Wire*** Jury Reaches Verdict in Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

Joshua Caplan

The jury reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter for George Floyd’s death. The verdict will be read between 4:30 P.M. and 5:00 P.M. EST.

4:48 P.M. — Vice President Kamala Harris tells CNN that the verdict in the Chauvin trial “will not heal the pain that existed for generations.”

4:19 P.M. — President Biden reschedules remarks due verdict. 

4:10 P.M. — The scene outside the courthouse: 

4:04 P.M. — Some information on the jury: 

3:56 P.M. — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) introduces censure resolution over Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) remarks to Minnesota protesters: 

3:55 P.M. — President Joe Biden is likely to speak tonight: 

3:54 P.M. — The verdict is reportedly unanimous. 

