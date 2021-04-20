Kevin McCarthy Unveils Maxine Waters Censure Resolution

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Monday unveiled the resolution to censure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) over the remarks she made outside of a police station in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, over the weekend.

The resolution cites Waters’ participation in the protest outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department on April 17, where she said protesters were looking for a “guilty” verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. During her remarks, the California Democrat urged activists to “stay on the street” and “get more active” and “more confrontational” if they do not get the verdict they desire.

“Whereas on April 19, 2021, the judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, Peter Cahill, said in reply to Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney, ‘I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,’” the resolution reads in part.

The resolution also cites Cahill saying, “I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function.” It goes on:

Now, therefore, be it resolved that Representative Maxine M. Waters of California be censured; Representative Maxine M. Waters forthwith present herself in the well of the House for the pronouncement of censure; and Representative Maxine M. Waters be censured with the public reading of this resolution by the speaker.

Chairwoman Waters’ actions are beneath the dignity of this institution. They raised the potential for violence, directed lawlessness, and may have interfered with a co-equal branch of government. I just introduced this censure resolution to hold her accountable. pic.twitter.com/cGuEFNNqZo — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 20, 2021

During a House Democrat press conference on Monday, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) dismissed McCarthy’s intention to push for the censure of the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, calling it “frivolous.” When asked if he agreed with Waters’ original remarks, Jeffries claimed he was “not that familiar” with them.

“I know she made clear and comment afterward that she supports peaceful protests. Dr. King supported non-violent direct action. That is what House Democrats support,” he added.

House Democrats / YouTube