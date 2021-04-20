Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) regurgitated a false accusation during a radio interview, saying Democrats in the House have “no jurisdiction” over efforts to pack the Supreme Court by expanding the number of justices from nine to thirteen. This is clearly false, as the full House and Senate could vote on the bill introduced by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), establishment media outlet the Washington Post pointed out in a fact-check, giving the congresswoman Four Pinocchios.

Axne, as one of the vulnerable Democrats in the House, tried punting a question on court packing during her interview with Iowa Public Radio in an attempt to shield herself from a possible “slip-up” or backlash. Axne was asked whether she would be in favor of expanding the Supreme Court to 13 seats. This would ultimately allow the four new vacancies to be filled immediately by President Joe Biden and the Democrat-controlled Senate to pack the court.

During her interview, Axne said since President Joe Biden has created a commission to study court packing:

I’m not going to get ahead of him on this issue. The president’s working on this, and as a member of the House, too, I’d let folks know that we have no jurisdiction over this. This falls directly to the Senate, so I’m going to let them, you know, deal with this.”

To formally change the configuration of the Supreme Court requires legislation. This means both chambers must vote and pass a bill, which is then sent to the president for signature upon passage. Therefore, Axne as a member of Congress does have jurisdiction over the Democrats’ attempts to pack the Court.

Currently, Nadler, along with other sponsoring Democrats, introduced legislation to expand the Supreme Court from its current nine seats to 13 seats. If the full House and the Senate pass the bill, it will allow for the immediate appointments to the court.

Throughout history, the Post pointed out, Congress has changed the number of judges on the Supreme Court by legislation. They outlined the different acts Congress has used to change the size of SCOTUS throughout the years:

The Judiciary Act of 1789 created the first iteration of the Supreme Court, with six members. The number was modified by statute several times during the 19th century.