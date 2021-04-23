NRA Launches $2 Million Campaign Against Biden Gun Control Push

The National Rifle Association (NRA) committed to spending $2 million to fight the gun control agenda pushed by President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats.

The Washington Post reports a fifth of the money–$400,000–will be spent on television ads that will run in “Maine, West Virginia and Montana.” Those ads will carry a simple message: “Stop Biden’s gun grab.”

Part of the goal is to keep Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in check, thereby protecting the gun rights of West Virginia voters.

Another goal to keep Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) from buckling under the pressure of the gun control lobby.

The NRA will spend “an additional $600,000” in digital advertising for Maine, West Virginia, and Montana, as well as “Arizona, North Carolina, Florida, and Pennsylvania.”

And $500,000 will spent on “direct mailings” for Utah, Ohio, Alaska, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

Breitbart News pointed to a Politico report claiming Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) is willing to support gun control as long as it is structured more narrowly than what Democrats are currently pushing.

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R) is another congressman the NRA is targeting. Breitbart News reported on a Politico story claiming Braun is willing to support gun control as long as it is structured more narrowly than what Democrats are currently pushing.

WAVE 3 TV indicated Braun came out in favor of “better background checks” and a red flag law in August 2019. His support for the gun control measures came after Indiana adopted a red flag law at the state level.

The NRA’s big spend is also designed to warn against the confirmation of David Chipman to head ATF. On April 7, 2021, Breitbart News explained that Chipman was a Gabby Giffords’ gun control affiliate.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.