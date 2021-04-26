Liz Cheney on Trump for 2024: ‘I Think It’s Important That It Not Happen’

House Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Monday it is unlikely that former President Donald Trump will serve as the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

“I don’t think that that’s going to happen,” Cheney told the Washington Examiner. “And I think it’s important that it not happen, given what he did.”

Cheney, one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump on the charge of inciting a riot on January 6, said she “certainly would never vote for a Democrat” and stated she does not believe Trump “should be president again.”

When asked by the New York Post if she would consider a run for president in 2024, Cheney said, “I’m not ruling anything in or out — I’ve been here a long time.”

During the interview, Cheney also called out GOP senators who legally questioned the 2020 election results.

“I think we have a huge number of interesting candidates, but I think that we’re going to be in a good position to be able to take the White House,” she added. “I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view that’s disqualifying.”

Trump has signaled that he will endorse one of Cheney’s challengers, which, as of now, includes Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard and State Rep. Chuck Gray.

Regarding a 2024 run for president, Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News last week that he is looking at things “beyond seriously.”

“I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously,” Trump said. “From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet.”

