House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump, is not ruling out a potential presidential campaign in 2024.

“I’m not ruling anything in or out — I’ve been here a long time,” Cheney said in an interview with The New York Post when asked about a possible run.

“I think we have a huge number of interesting candidates, but I think that we’re going to be in a good position to be able to take the White House,” she continued. “I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view that’s disqualifying.”

“I think that adherence to the Constitution, adherence to your oath has got to be at the top of the list. So, I think, you know that certainly will be a factor that I’m looking at and I think a number of voters will be looking at as they decide about ’24,” she added.

Since voting in favor of Trump’s second impeachment in February, Cheney has repeatedly called for the Republican Party to move on from the former president despite his immense popularity among conservatives. In a recent interview with Fox News Channel’s Your World, Cheney ruled out supporting Trump if he seeks to win back the White House, seemingly blaming the former president for the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

“I’ve been clear about my views about what happened on January 6th, about my views of the president’s culpability. I obviously voted to impeach him. I think that it was the gravest violation of an oath of office by any president in American history,” the lawmaker stated. “For us as a party, we have to be the party of hope and aspirations, and we cannot embrace insurrection and can’t minimize what happened January 6. I think all of us, regardless of partisanship, have an obligation and a duty to the Constitution, a duty to the peaceful transition of power.”

Meanwhile, Trump has said he would make an endorsement in the Republican primary against Cheney, warning that too many challengers could ultimately allow her to keep her seat in Congress.

Thus far, Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard and State Rep. Chuck Gray are both running against Cheney.

“She is so far down in Wyoming polls that the only way she can win is numerous candidates running against her and splitting the vote,” Trump said of Cheney. “Hopefully, that won’t happen. I’ll make an Endorsement soon!”