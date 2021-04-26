Poll: Overwhelming Majority Support Requiring ID to Vote

A poll released Monday by Fox News shows an overwhelming majority of voters support the requirement to show a valid ID to prove citizenship before voting.

The poll was conducted April 18-21, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R). The poll interviewed 1,002 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

The latest poll found a supermajority (77 percent) of national voters believe there should be “a valid form of state or federally issued photo identification to prove U.S. citizenship” in order to vote. This compared to only 19 percent who oppose the effort. Fox News reported these numbers are down from a high of 85 percent when the news organization first asked the question ten years ago on their surveys.

The survey shows that 95 percent of Republicans support showing a valid ID in order to vote, including 76 percent of Independents and 60 percent of Democrats.

In addition, the survey also found that 81 percent of Republicans are extremely or very concerned about voter fraud, including 46 percent extremely or very concerned about voter suppression. Only 39 percent of Democrats were extremely or very concerned about voter fraud and 78 percent were extremely or very concerned about voter suppression. Fox News found “Voter fraud is one of the top concerns among Republicans — and comes in dead last among Democrats.”

Overall, 60 percent of voters are found to be concerned about voter suppression, and 59 percent are found to be concerned about voter fraud. Since the 2020 election, lawmakers in 47 states have proposed new voting requirements, according to Fox News.

Lastly, the survey also found voters’ top three concerns were the economy, with 78 percent extremely or very concerned; gun laws, with 74 percent of extremely or very concerned; and healthcare, with 73 percent extremely or very concerned.

A previous poll taken by AP-NORC last month shows 72 percent of those polled supported some sort of voter identification requirements. Ninety-one percent of Republicans backed requiring all voters to provide photo ID in order to vote. Fifty-six percent of Democrats said the same.

In March, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1, otherwise known as the “For the People Act,” which Republicans warn will compromise election integrity and ultimately lead to the federalization of U.S. elections.

The Democrats claimed it would help make it easier for Americans to vote and includes same-day voter registration for federal elections, automatic voter registration through state agencies, and a minimum two-week early voting period across all states.