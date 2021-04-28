***Live Updates*** Joe Biden Delivers First Address to Joint Session of Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of congress as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) look on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. On the …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

President Joe Biden will deliver his first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, where he will ask lawmakers for an additional $1.8 trillion for his children and family care and education.

Biden will use his primetime speech to pitch his $2.3 trillion “infrastructure” bill, which would be paid for with higher taxes on corporations. The president will also tout his administration’s action on combating the coronavirus pandemic. The House chamber will not be filled to its usual capacity due to coronavirus protocols.

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

9:19 P.M. — Biden refers to his “infrastructure” package as a “once in a generation investment in America.” “This is the largest jobs plan since World War 2,” he adds. 

9:18 P.M. — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) accuses Biden of “systemically embrac[ing]” China during the president’s speech. 

9:17 P.M. — Biden claims his administration is on track to reduce child poverty by half, but does not elaborate how. 

9:15 P.M. — “There’s still more work to do to beat this virus. We can’t let our guard down,” Biden says. “But tonight, I can say, because of you, the American people, our progress these past 100 days in one of the worst pandemics in history has been one of the greatest logistical achievements in history.”

9:10 P.M. — Biden, who often touts the importance of unity, takes veiled shot at former President Donald Trump, saying: “America is rising anew. Choosing hope over fear. Truth over lies. Light over darkness. After 100 days of rescue and renewal, America is ready for takeoff in my view.”

9:06 P.M. — Biden has entered the chamber and is first bumping lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). 

8:51 P.M. — Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bump elbows ahead of Biden’s speech. 

8:50 P.M. — Biden will refer to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol as “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” in his remarks. Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak fact-checks this claim, writing that it’s absolutely false

