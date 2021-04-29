Conservatives Criticize Twitter for Allowing ‘Uncle Tim’ to Trend After Tim Scott’s Speech

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is seen as he participates in a photo op with President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett prior to their meeting in the US Capitol on September 30, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bonnie Cash / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BONNIE …
BONNIE CASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Jacob Bliss

Conservatives criticized Twitter Wednesday night for allowing “Uncle Tim” to trend after Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) gave the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s first address before a joint session of Congress.

During his rebuttal, Scott called out the intolerance from the left he has experienced. He said, “I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the N-word — by ‘progressives’! By liberals!”

He continued, “Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privilege… because a relative owned land generations before my time.”

He later added, “Believe me, I know our healing is not finished”:

Shortly following his speech, pundits from the left started to use the term “Uncle Tim,” which soon started to trend on Twitter.

Republicans were outraged that Twitter allowed “Uncle Tim” to trend on the social media’s platform. They started criticizing Twitter in different forms, calling out the hypocrisy for allowing the term to go viral and not taking action against it:

