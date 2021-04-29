Rep. Lauren Boebert Unfurls Mylar Blanket at Biden Speech to Bring Attention to Biden’s Border Crisis

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spreads what appears to be a Mylar survival blanket on her lap as US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021. (Photo by Caroline Brehman / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/POOL/AFP …
CAROLINE BREHMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) unfurled a Mylar blanket at President Joe Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday to bring attention to the border crisis.

The Colorado Republican took a different approach to draw attention to Biden’s border crisis, taking out a Mylar blanket, much like the blankets used by immigrants in migrant facilities on the southern border, in the House chamber.

“For those who complained about the sound of my Mylar blanket, imagine what this room sounds like. Fix it, Joe!” Boebert said alongside a picture of her setup.

“Biden refused to bring attention to the crisis he created at the southern border. So I did,” she added:

Boebert also live-tweeted criticism of the president during his speech, repeatedly dinging him for failing to mention the “crisis he created at our southern border”:

Biden used his speech Wednesday to tout massive amnesty to roughly 11-22 million illegal aliens residing in the U.S.

“On day one of my presidency, I kept my commitment and I sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress,” Biden said. “If you believe we need a secure border — pass it. If you believe in a pathway to citizenship — pass it.”

“If you actually want to solve the problem — I have sent you a bill, now pass it,” Biden continued, prompting criticism from Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

“While I share President Biden’s urgency in fixing our broken immigration system, what I didn’t hear tonight was a plan to address the immediate crisis at the border,” Kelly said in a statement, vowing to “continue holding this administration accountable to deliver the resources and staffing necessary for a humane, orderly process as we work to improve border security, support local economies, and fix our immigration system.”

