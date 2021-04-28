Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly (AZ) ripped President Joe Biden for ignoring the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the United States-Mexico border in his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening.

In his address, Biden touted his plan to provide amnesty to the roughly 11-to-22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. while ignoring the current levels of illegal immigration overwhelming federal immigration officials at the southern border.

Kelly said Biden should have addressed the illegal immigration crisis:

While I share President Biden’s urgency in fixing our broken immigration system, what I didn’t hear tonight was a plan to address the immediate crisis at the border, and I will continue holding this administration accountable to deliver the resources and staffing necessary for a humane, orderly process as we work to improve border security, support local economies, and fix our immigration system. [Emphasis added]

Last month, nearly 170,000 border crossers — including more than 18,600 UACs (unaccompanied alien children), nearly 53,000 family units, and nearly 97,000 single adults — were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border. Many of those border crossers were released into the nation’s interior.

Analysis finds that about 1.2 million illegal aliens could be encountered this year trying to cross the southern border. A Center for Immigration Studies review found last month that Biden’s restart of the Catch and Release program and ending cooperative asylum agreements with Central America is the “primary cause” of the current inflow of illegal immigration.

Similarly, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is continuing to release thousands of border crossers into the U.S. interior without testing them for the Chinese coronavirus. Those who are tested for coronavirus, test positive, and are asked to quarantine are skipping out on their quarantine and are traveling into the U.S. interior.

Breitbart News exclusively reported earlier this month that the Biden administration has released nearly 42,000 border crossers into the U.S. interior since late January.

