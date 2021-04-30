Charles Hurt: Biden Declares War on America

President Biden’s confused and meandering speech to Congress on Wednesday night bombed worse than the Academic Oscars earlier this week.
The half-empty House chamber made it look like a birthday party where nobody showed up. And the sad losers who did show up were all early-vaxxed and double-masked. Their mothers should have made them all wear helmets.
At least you cannot say it was a terribly partisan affair. Democrats and Republicans alike were joined in the profound desire to drift off to sleep. Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of the world’s reigning experts at pretending to be awake, blinked back the suffocating tedium.
Maybe it was her unnecessary mask.
Serious question: What does it tell you that these morons willingly cut oxygen flow to their own brains — yet don’t sound any dumber than when they did back when they still breathed freely?
Serious suggestion: Every single Republican lawmaker in that chamber Wednesday night who had already been vaccinated and wore a mask for the television cameras should resign in disgrace.
They should apologize for being closet Democrats, resign immediately and vow to spend the rest of their lives working to pay back donors who gave to their campaigns based on false promises that they would fight to protect our freedoms and govern like non-ridiculous people.
Every last one of them is part of the government-hysteria complex that is destroying our country today.
To his credit, at least Mr. Biden is being honest about it. His entire 50-year political career has been in the service of the federal government. After all, Mr. Biden could not get a job in any other field anywhere else on the planet.
As he said Wednesday night: “We the people are the government.”
Stop and think about what a sick perversion that statement is. Imagine if Joe Biden had written the preamble to our Constitution.
“The government of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
It’s all about “the government.”
That really is where the guy is coming from. In his eyes, the federal government is “we the people” and you stupid suckers out there need to just shut up and pay your taxes. He will spend your money for you.
That’s how this guy comes up with a long, insufferable speech all about government power and nothing about individual freedom. Never once did he utter the word “individual.” Mr. Biden used the word “freedom” just once.
Yet he said “government” four times and mentioned vaccines 16 times. Naturally, he went hog wild on taxes, using the word 20 times.
For Joe Biden, it’s not all just about forced masks and vaccinations. It’s more about taxes than it is anything else. But there has to be raw power behind all the threats in order to take your taxes. That is why Mr. Biden declared war on America on Wednesday night.
We must, he said, “suppress future threats to the homeland.”
In the last 20 years of wars that Mr. Biden has jubilantly supported, “terrorism has metastasized,” he said. “The threat has evolved way beyond Afghanistan.”
“The most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today?” he opined. “White supremacy’s terrorism,” he declared.
Maybe that’s why Mr. Biden wants to pull troops out of Afghanistan. He wants to redeploy them here at home for his newest global war on terror.
• Charles Hurt is opinion editor of The Washington Times.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.