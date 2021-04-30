Charles Hurt: Biden Declares War on America

President Biden’s confused and meandering speech to Congress on Wednesday night bombed worse than the Academic Oscars earlier this week.

The half-empty House chamber made it look like a birthday party where nobody showed up. And the sad losers who did show up were all early-vaxxed and double-masked. Their mothers should have made them all wear helmets.

At least you cannot say it was a terribly partisan affair. Democrats and Republicans alike were joined in the profound desire to drift off to sleep. Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of the world’s reigning experts at pretending to be awake, blinked back the suffocating tedium.

Maybe it was her unnecessary mask.

Serious question: What does it tell you that these morons willingly cut oxygen flow to their own brains — yet don’t sound any dumber than when they did back when they still breathed freely?

Serious suggestion: Every single Republican lawmaker in that chamber Wednesday night who had already been vaccinated and wore a mask for the television cameras should resign in disgrace.

They should apologize for being closet Democrats, resign immediately and vow to spend the rest of their lives working to pay back donors who gave to their campaigns based on false promises that they would fight to protect our freedoms and govern like non-ridiculous people.

Every last one of them is part of the government-hysteria complex that is destroying our country today.

To his credit, at least Mr. Biden is being honest about it. His entire 50-year political career has been in the service of the federal government. After all, Mr. Biden could not get a job in any other field anywhere else on the planet.

As he said Wednesday night: “We the people are the government.”