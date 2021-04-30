President Joe Biden’s administration announced Friday their decision to extend a mask requirement for travelers to the United States until September.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced its decision to extend the mask mandate, initially set to expire on May 11, to September 13, 2021.

.@TSA is extending the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation modes throughout the U.S., including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on public buses and on commuter bus and rail systems. That date is now extended from May 11 to Sept. 13. mask-up! — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) April 30, 2021

The mask mandate applies to airports, commercial aircraft, on both commuter and travel buses, and rail systems.

The Association of Flight Attendants union lobbied Congress and the TSA to extend the mandate, arguing it kept aviation workers safe.

“We applaud Administrator Pekoske and the Biden Administration for taking action that ensures we can build back better,” said AFA President Sara Nelson in a statement.

Mask mandates continue to frustrate some airline passengers, especially families with small children.

Over 3,000 passengers have officially been banned by airlines for not following mask mandate protocols.

President Joe Biden repeatedly insists that wearing a mask is a “patriotic duty” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, despite growing vaccination rates across the country.

“It’s a small precaution to take that has a profound impact,” Biden said Friday in an interview aired on NBC. “It’s a patriotic responsibility, for God’s sake.”

The CDC continues to recommend vaccinated Americans wear masks while attending crowded outdoor events and most public indoor events.

Federal health officials announced Tuesday that vaccinated Americans can remove their masks outdoors, as long as they are not in crowded situations.