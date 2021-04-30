Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to “end the charade” and allow congressmembers to speak on the House floor without masks, according to a letter first obtained by Breitbart News.

Boebert in her letter, dated April 30, points to President Joe Biden’s speech he gave in the House chamber Wednesday to a joint session of Congress during which he did not wear a mask, while Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris, who sat behind him, did wear masks.

In December, Pelosi tightened her coronavirus rules by requiring congressmembers to wear masks when they give floor speeches in the House chamber, and the speaker has set a $500 fine for anyone who violates the requirement as well as a $2,500 fine for a second offense.

“I write to express my frustration at the inconsistent rules you have imposed for the sake of political theater on the House Floor,” Boebert begins in her letter. “Your own rules state that speakers on the House Floor must wear a mask for the duration of their speech or face a $500 fine, yet, you allowed President Biden to speak for over an hour with his mask off.”

Read a copy of the letter below:

The letter also requests that Pelosi allow the public into the House gallery, which is currently closed to visitors along with the U.S. Capitol’s visitor center until further notice.

“I am calling on you to, as you say, ‘follow the science’ and allow members to speak without masks from the lectern, and for members of the public to be allowed to return to the House Gallery,” Boebert continues. “If President Biden was able to speak for an hour without a mask, it’s time to allow the general body to do the same. It’s time to end the charade.”

A senior Democrat official told Breitbart News ahead of Biden’s speech, “The mask rule applies to Members of Congress only.”

A Boebert spokesman described Pelosi’s mandate as “hypocrisy.”

“Rep. Boebert is tired of the constant hypocrisy surrounding the House rules,” the spokesman stated. “Americans should be allowed back in the People’s House, and members should be allowed to speak without a mask if they choose to do so.”

Pelosi’s House masking and distancing rules exist despite the fact that both Biden and Harris have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and 75 percent of the members of Congress have also been vaccinated. Members not vaccinated have either already had the pathogen or cite personal reasons for refusing the vaccine, such as Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) telling Axios that “the survival rate is too high for me to want it.”

Pelosi’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the reason for the Speaker’s mask rule or if she has any plans to lift her order.

