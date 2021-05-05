Suspect in Nashville Police Ambush ID’d as Salman Mohamed

The suspect in the Tuesday night ambush and shooting of a Nashville police officer has been identified as 22-year-old Salman Mohamed.

FOX 5 reports that Mohamed allegedly called 911 to report that his mother had been shot inside the home. He then allegedly opened fire on officers when responded to the call.

One officer, Brian Sherman, was shot in the left arm and transported to a hospital.

At some point thereafter, Mohamed allegedly came outside the home and killed himself with his firearm.

WKRN noted that Mohamed’s “mother and three siblings were at the home at the time and were not injured.”

Metropolitan Nashville Police’s Don Aaron said, “This was a ruse or a setup to get the police to come to the house.”

Officer Sherman was released from the hospital later Tuesday night.

The man who shot Officer Sherman, Salman Mohamed, 22, fatally shot himself in the head with a rifle in the driveway of the home as officers attempted to negotiate with him. No officers fired. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 5, 2021

