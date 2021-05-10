D.C. Mayor Bowser to Lift Some Coronavirus Restrictions but Keep Population Masked

Wendell Husebo

Mayor Muriel Bowser will lift a few Coronavirus restrictions while keeping the Washington, D.C., population masked.

Controls on public and commercial activity, including occupancy limits at restaurants, non-essential stores, places of worship, office spaces, schools, will lift May 21 with a full reopening on June 11:

“We are seeing dramatic improvements in our health metrics,” Bowser said Monday morning.

But the Mayor’s opening does not include allowing Washington’s residents to go without a face mask.

The current guidelines for face masks, set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will continue to dictate local rules despite many being inoculated against the virus:

