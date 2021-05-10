Mayor Muriel Bowser will lift a few Coronavirus restrictions while keeping the Washington, D.C., population masked.

Controls on public and commercial activity, including occupancy limits at restaurants, non-essential stores, places of worship, office spaces, schools, will lift May 21 with a full reopening on June 11:

Breaking 🚨: DC @MayorBowser announces that restrictions on public and commercial activity, including capacity limits, will lift Friday, May 21 — with a full reopening coming June 11. Details: pic.twitter.com/AkmzMcLNuG — Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) May 10, 2021

“We are seeing dramatic improvements in our health metrics,” Bowser said Monday morning.

But the Mayor’s opening does not include allowing Washington’s residents to go without a face mask.

The current guidelines for face masks, set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will continue to dictate local rules despite many being inoculated against the virus: