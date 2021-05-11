AP: Independents Overwhelmingly Oppose Biden Gun Control Push

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows Americans who identify as Independents overwhelmingly oppose President Joe Biden’s gun control push.

Pollsters asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of how Joe Biden is handling gun policy?”

Fifty-five percent of Independents noted they disapproved while 39 percent signaled approval.

Among Republicans, 80 percent disapproved of Biden’s gun control push while only 17 percent approved. Democrat figures were just the opposite, with 77 percent approving versus 20 percent in disapproval.

On April 28, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to a Washington Post-ABC Poll showing overall support for gun control was down seven percent since the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school attack.

A deeper look at the poll showed pointed to a specific collapse in gun control support among young Americans, Hispanics, and rural Americans.

Breitbart’s John Nolte explained that in April of 2018, 65 percent of those aged 18-29 said they supported new gun control laws, specifically “red flag” laws and a limit on magazine capacity. Some three years later that number plummeted 20 full points to just 45 percent.

And Newsweek observed:

The preference for enacting new gun laws aimed at reducing firearm violence has dropped by 7 percent overall since the last corresponding survey was conducted in April 2018. Percentage drops were seen in nearly every demographic divide. In that time period, 20 percent of Hispanics pulled back from supporting new gun laws, falling to 50 percent. An increase in rural Americans also now say they want no new gun restrictions, down 17 points to 30 percent.

Now the AP poll shows the majority of Independents can be added to the list of Americans who oppose Biden’s gun control.

