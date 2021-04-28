Washington Post Poll: Gun Control Support Down Since Parkland

A Washington Post-ABC Poll conducted April 18-21, 2021, and released Wednesday shows support for gun control has fallen since the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting.

Yahoo News noted a pertinent detail of the poll showed “that 50% of Americans support passing laws to reduce gun violence, down from 57% in 2018.”

The Washington Post published the entire poll, which also shows 43 percent of Americans want the U.S. government to focus on protecting gun rights, an increase of 9 percent over what pollsters found in 2018.

The poll found 32 percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden is “doing too much” in his push for gun control.

On April 15, 2021, Breitbart News reported a McLaughlin & Associates polls which showed that 72 percent of general election voters support the Second Amendment and its protections on the right to keep and bear arms.

On March 26, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to a Rasmussen Poll that asked likely questions centering on the March 22, 2021, Boulder, Colorado, attack and found 51 percent of likely voters believe stricter gun control would not have prevented the shooting.

