New Mexico state Sen. Mark Moores (R) depicts how radical his opponent, state Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D), is in a political ad released Tuesday.

The state legislators are running in a special election in June to fill the vacant seat left by now-Interior Secretary Deb Haaland after being nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate.

The ad uses Stansbury’s own words against her. She said, “we need to pass the BREATHE Act in Congress.”

The ad’s narrator can be heard saying, “Melanie Stanbury supports the most dangerous act in America.”

Stansbury’s support comes as “Albuquerque faces record numbers of homicides,” the narrator continues to say.

In addition, the ad notes that the legislation “defunds and dismantles the police” and “empties every federal prison in ten years.”

The ad explains this would allow “murders, rapists, and child molesters” to walk free from prison.

Before showing Moores approving the message, the ad ends with “stop the madness. Stop Melanie Stanbury, before it’s too late.”

“Melanie Stansbury dodged, deflected, and lied about her record three times during the televised debates but she can’t fool New Mexicans. Her words are clear, she fully supports passage of the BREATHE Act,” Moores’s campaign said in a statement. “Melanie Stansbury wants to treat police officers like sex criminals and release some of the world’s most notorious criminals onto the streets. Don’t believe us, just listen to Melanie.”