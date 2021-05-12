Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson Proposes Bill to Fire Anthony Fauci

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) proposed legislation Wednesday that would fire Dr. Anthony Fauci from his position as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Davidson unveiled the Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal (FIRED) Act, which would set a 12-year term limit for appointees for the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The bill would also apply retroactively to directors that served before the bill was enacted, such as Fauci, thereby firing Fauci.

Fauci has served as the director of the NIAID since 1984.

Davidson’s office said in a release obtained by Breitbart News that Fauci has mishandled the coronavirus pandemic and the legislation would help increase accountability for unelected bureaucrats.

Davidson said in a statement Wednesday:

Dr. Fauci represents everything that President Eisenhower warned us about in his farewell address: the scientific-technical elite steering the country toward their own ends. Americans have had decades of Dr. Fauci’s leadership, and he publicly failed to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is time for him to step aside so that new leadership can ‘follow the science’ and start reopening America.

Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Chip Roy (R-TX), and Ralph Norman (R-SC) cosponsored Davidson’s legislation.

Other Republicans such as Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) have become increasingly frustrated with the Biden administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cassidy slammed the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) delayed revising of its guidelines to reflect the millions of Americans taking the coronavirus vaccine.

“The American people are incredibly frustrated, and as Sen. [Susan] Collins [R-ME] said, they’re beginning to disregard what you say that’s true,” Cassidy said. “Because what you say is patently not true, I have to wear a mask when I’m outside, and the wind is blowing at 20 miles per hour, that’s been changed, but it’s only been changed recently.”

“They seek not to believe those things which are true; you got to realize, you got to be more real-time,” he added.