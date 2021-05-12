South Carolina Makes School Masks Optional, Bans Vaccine Passports

“We have known for months that our schools are some of the safest places when it comes to COVID-19,” McMaster said.

“With every adult in our state having the opportunity to receive a vaccine, it goes against all logic to continue to force our children – especially our youngest children – to wear masks against their parents’ wishes,” he continued.

“Whether a child wears a mask in school is a decision that should be left only to a student’s parents.”

According to the executive order, McMaster continued to “encourage” South Carolinians to wear a face covering and get vaccinated.

McMaster’s order prohibited “any agency, department, official, or employee of the State of South Carolina, or any political subdivision thereof, from adopting or enforcing any order” related to passports.

The governor has said the idea of vaccine passports is “un-American to its core.”

The executive order prohibits local health departments or units of government from using previous orders to justify new regulations.

“With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available and case numbers dropping, I will not allow local governments to use the state of emergency declaration as a reason for implementing or maintaining mask mandates,” McMaster said.

“Everybody knows what we need to do to stay safe – including wearing a mask if you’re at risk of exposing others – but we must move past the time of governments dictating when and where South Carolinians are required to wear a mask,” the governor said.

“Maintaining the status quo ignores all of the great progress we’ve made.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.