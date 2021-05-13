President Joe Biden celebrated news the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted their mask mandate for fully vaccinated Americans Thursday.

“Today is a great day for America in our long battle with the coronavirus,” Biden said.

The president emerged from the Oval Office without his mask and approached the podium in the Rose Garden where Vice President Kamala Harris stood and complemented his smile.

“I think it’s a great milestone,” Biden said triumphantly.

The president told Americans if they were vaccinated, they could again hug people and shake their hands.

“If you’ve been vaccinated, you don’t have to wear your mask, you can shake hands, you can even give each other a hug,” he said. “But if you’ve not been vaccinated, please wear the mask.”

Biden celebrated his administration’s efforts to get Americans vaccinated and thanked everyone who had already gotten their shots.

“Some people said we couldn’t do this, that it would not be until the Fall that we had this many people vaccinated, that 2021 might be a lost year for our country… we proved the doubters wrong,” he said.

The president praised Americans for getting vaccinated, calling it a “patriotic duty” everyone should follow.

Biden stressed Americans who have not been fully vaccinated still must wear masks.

“The rule is very simple, get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do,” he said.

Mispronouncing text on his teleprompter, Biden added, “It’s Vax-ed or masked.”

He urged Americans not to mistreat others who have not yet gotten their vaccine shots or who feel like they should continue to wear a mask.

“All of us. Let’s be patient. Be patient with one another,” he said and added, “If you’re someone with a mask and you see them, please treat them with kindness and respect.”

When asked by a reporter how he would get more Americans to get vaccinated, the president said he was optimistic the majority of Americans would do it voluntarily.

“It’s not an enforcement thing. We’re not going to arrest people,” Biden said.