Mike Pence Blames Joe Biden’s Weakness for Attacks on Israel

Former Vice President Mike Pence released a video statement Tuesday, from Advancing American Freedom, his new policy and advocacy organization, blaming President Joe Biden and his administration for the Israel and Gaza conflict due to his lack of strength.

Pence started by reaffirming “Israel is America’s most cherished ally,” and he believes this wholeheartedly. During Pence’s time as the vice president under President Donald Trump, he was honored to visit Israel and meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu and see the western wall. Pence said under the Trump-Pence administration, the United States and Israel witnessed “four years of progress toward peace.” He said the “Trump-Pence administration‘s commitment to Israel was unrivaled,” and they “made that clear to the world through our actions.”

He explained that Israel has been seeing unprovoked violence for more than a week from the terrorist group Hamas, asserting that this was able to happen from the weakness Biden shows while in office. Pence said, “Biden has replaced strength with weakness, moral clarity with confusion, and loyalty with betrayal.”

During the Trump-Pence administration, Pence said, they “brokered historic peace deals in the Middle East, we withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, and it was three years ago last week that our administration kept a decades-old promise.” Pence expressed since Biden took office in January, all that has changed.

With Biden being inaugurated, he continued to say, violence reignited and his “weakness arouses evil” instead of “seeking peace through strength.” Pence said “our friends in Israel are paying a terrible price.” Biden has even hurt Israel by “restoring funding to the Palestinian Authority,” and Biden further endangered Israel with his announcement to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal.

Pence explained the difference between Israel and Hamas, saying, “One is a sovereign nation with a legitimate government and a trusted ally, the other is an internationally recognized terrorist organization.” Since the start of this conflict, the terrorist group in Gaza has “now fired more than 3,000 rockets at Jewish families and businesses in the past week alone.”

Pence said Biden, along with every other leader the United States, should uphold “Israel’s right to self-defense and condemn the terrorists of Hamas,” including condemning any type of supporters and apologists.

Pence ended his statement by saying, in the “midst of these unprovoked attacks” on Israel, “let’s pray for the peace of Jerusalem and if the world knows nothing else, let the world know this, America stands with Israel.”