A Trafalgar Group poll released Thursday indicates President Joe Biden may have trouble in a 2024 presidential primary, should he choose to run for a second term.

The survey of likely Democrat primary voters, conducted April 30 through May 6, found 36.7 percent said they would “absolutely” vote for Biden, while 20.7 percent said they would “likely” vote for the incumbent, totaling 57.4 percent.

Another 7.9 percent said they would “consider” voting for Biden.

A combined 22.1 percent said they were “unlikely” or “very unlikely” to vote for the sitting president.

If Biden opted not to run, 41.3 percent of Democrat primary voters said they would support Vice President Kamala Harris, while 9.3 percent would back Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Eight percent would support socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Several others received less than six percent each. Twenty-six percent of respondents said they would support “someone else.”

Trafalgar Group did not pit Biden against the others in a survey question.

The chairman of the Democrat National Committee (DNC), Jaime Harrison, hailed a joint fundraising agreement between state and local Democrat officials, Breitbart News reported last week.

While explaining the plan, which he touted as a “50-state strategy,” Harrison made a curious comment when he said the agreement would run through the 2024 presidential election, “meaning the next Democratic presidential nominee won’t have to negotiate a new arrangement,” according to the Associated Press.

