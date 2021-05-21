Chicago Expressway Shootings Up 100% Over Same Time Last Year

Expressway shootings in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago are over 100 percent higher than where they were at this same time last year.

CBS Chicago notes there were 79 expressway shootings in the city as of May 19, 2021, compared to 36 such shootings in Chicago January 1, 2020, to May 19, 2020.

Moreover, ABC 7 reports another expressway shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on May 21, 2021, resulting in a 39-year-old man being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Two women were injured in the crash that resulted from the shooting. They were both taken to the hospital for medical attention as well.

The Chicago Tribune points out that 1,209 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through May 19, 2021. That figure represents fatal and non-fatal shooting victims combined in all shooting scenarios –expressway shootings, drive-by shootings, street crime, gang-related shootings, etc. — and is 250 more shooting victims than seen at this same time in 2020.

The Tribune observed that 227 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2021, through May 18, 2021, which is 36 more homicides than witnessed during the same time frame in 2020.

