Confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci has decreased 42.2 percent among Americans in the past year, according to a Trafalgar Group survey.

Respondents were asked, “Has your confidence in Dr. Fauci gone up or down in the past year?” While 42.2 percent said confidence has gone down, 22.1 percent said it has increased, and 26.1 percent said it is unchanged.

When only Republicans were asked the same question, 50.8 percent said their confidence in Fauci decreased, whereas respondents with no party affiliation decreased 41.7 percent.

Twenty percent of Democrats’ confidence in Fauci decreased.

In contrast, in September 2020, KFF Tracking Poll found that 68 percent of Americans trusted Fauci to give reliable information about the coronavirus, only declining ten percent since April 2020.

The FiveThirtyEight pollster ratings, which are “calculated by analyzing the historical accuracy of each polling organization’s polls along with its methodology,” ranked the Trafalgar Group an A-.

The Trafalgar Group poll was conducted between May 16-18 with 1093 respondents of likely general election voters. The response rate was 1.46 percent, and the margin of error is 2.96 percent with confidence at 95 percent.