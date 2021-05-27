Nolte: Bernie the Elitist-Socialist and His Rock Star Travel Demands

The thing to remember about socialists is that with them it is not about equality. Rather, it’s about power. In other words, they’re in power while you and I are all equally miserable and impoverished and living in crowded urban density to protect Mother Earth.

Meanwhile, fascists like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) live in luxury and wealth.

Already, according to this Fox News report and a new book, Uncle Bernie is a perfect example of this galling hypocrisy. His travel demands rival what we’ve seen from the most spoiled and entitled rock stars.

My favorite is Bernie’s demand that hotel rooms be kept at 60 degrees:

“The temperature in the room had to be kept at 60, even if that required having a staffer sit in the room with an open window in the winter to make sure it cooled enough or calling management in to override the system,” he continued. “There was no bending the rules: once on a stop in California, annoyed that his aides couldn’t get the temperature below 65, he had them call the woman from the front desk up to change the thermostat while he sat on the bed, watching. She couldn’t get it to work, and nervously humiliated, she apologized. Sanders didn’t care. ‘So, Chloe,’ he said, annoyed. ‘You don’t want me to sleep tonight?’

Opening windows is a big no-no if we’re going to protect Mother Earth. The air must be recycled, the building sealed. How often was planet-killing air conditioning blasted to achieve Bernie’s precious 60 degrees?

Here are some more:

King Bernie apparently wants all “pamphlets and other promotional materials” removed from the hotel room.

King Bernie wants a king-sized bed.

King Bernie wants a bathtub.

King Bernie demands a “down comforter or another blanket in the closet.”

King Bernie demands this additional blanket be a specific color (dark blue) and made of cotton.

King Bernie will not stay in a room near and elevator or ice machine.

King Bernie is spooked by upgrades. If given an unexpected room, he’ll make an aide stay in it, joking, “If there’s a bomb in there, it’s yours tonight.”

King Bernie prefers suites, as opposed to a normal hotel room.

King Bernie prefers private jets.

King Bernie prefers private jets that aren’t too cramped.

King Bernie prefers private jets that aren’t too bumpy.

King Bernie really likes that he can be as late as he wants for a private jet.

All of this — and none of it is surprising — comes from a new book by Edward-Isaac Dovere who interviewed some 400 people and discovered the “Senator Comfort Memo” issued to Sanders’ staffers.

Now I don’t care if a politician (or rock star) issues these kinds of demands. Life on the road sucks. I’m sure Donald Trump’s requests are a doozy. But these same rock stars and politicians had better not be shaming me and pushing legislation to under my quality of life with fascist shit like the Green New Deal.

If you want the rook 60 degrees, fine. Just don’t tell me where to set my thermostat.

If you want to use private jets, fine. Just don’t tax my carbon output.

It’s not just the hypocrisy that’s galling (although we’ve come to expect it from the fascist environmentalists like Sanders), it’s also that he’s allowed to get away with it.

The establishment just doesn’t care about hypocrisy anymore. The establishment is now an institution so entitled, so bubbled, so sure of its own power, Bernie behaving like Van Halen in 1981 while posing as Henry David Thoreau is covered up and ignored.

The good news is that not only does this hypocrisy undermine the establishment’s credibility, so too does the ignoring of it.

Finally, allow me to once again point out that Bernie’s behavior proves he doesn’t really believe in things like Global Warming and socialism. If he did, he would live as though he believes in them and not like David Lee Roth.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.