Senate Republicans Block Bill to Establish January 6 Commission

Senate Republicans blocked Thursday legislation that would establish a commission to investigate the protests and riots on January 6.

The Senate failed to invoke cloture on the January 6 bill, meaning that Senate Republicans blocked the bill.

The vote occurred after a lengthy delay after Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D-NY) failed to get the Endless Frontier Act through the Senate. The legislation, sponsored by Schumer, is designed to help America compete with China.

After the vote, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) released a statement calling the legislation a politically motivated witch hunt. He said:

The January 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol was a dark moment in our nation’s history, and I fully support the ongoing law enforcement investigations into anyone involved. Everyone who attacked the Capitol must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and brought to justice. I also support the Senate committees of jurisdiction who are exercising their proper oversight roles to provide an in-depth and complete account of the attack. With multiple investigations already underway, I do not support the politically motivated January 6 Commission led by Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) forced lawmakers to take long procedural votes to delay the vote.

Senate Republicans struck a deal with Democrats to delay the vote on the Endless Frontier Act to June 8 in exchange for a vote Friday on the January 6 legislation.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) promised that if Democrats do not accept Republicans’ offer, they would drag out the process through Memorial Day Weekend.

After the Senate announced that they would delay the January 6 bill to June, the Senate moved forward to vote on cloture or the vote to get past the filibuster.

The House version passed with 252 votes in favor and 175 votes against the bill.

Thirty-five House Republicans voted to pass the bill, 10 of whom were GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The legislation’s failure in the Senate largely arose after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced their opposition to the January 6 bill. McCarthy and other Republicans contended that Democrats did not negotiate in good faith with Republicans. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) contended that many committees already have the capacity to investigate riots and protests on January 6.

McCarthy and McConnell’s opposition to the January 6 bill likely emboldened Republicans to oppose the bill.