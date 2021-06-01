Donald Trump Endorses Texas Governor Greg Abbott for Reelection

Former President Donald Trump gave Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) his “Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election” as Texas governor on Tuesday.

In the endorsement, Trump said, “Greg Abbott is a fighter and a Great Governor for the incredible people of Texas.”

“No Governor has done more to secure the Border and keep our communities safe than Governor Abbott,” Trump added.

“Greg is a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and has made Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State,” the former president declared.

Trump also noted, “Texas has become a job-creating machine, and our partnership helped restore America’s economic power and success.”

Additionally, Trump added that Abbott “is also very tough on crime, fully supports the brave men and women of Law Enforcement, and is all in on Election Integrity.”

As governor of Texas, Trump also pointed out that Abbott “will continue to be a great leader for the Lone Star State.” This is why he has his “Complete and Total Endorsement” for the governor’s re-election since Abbott “will never let you down!”