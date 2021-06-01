President Joe Biden asserted Tuesday that terrorism from white supremacy was “the most lethal threat” facing the United States.

Biden spoke about the threat of white supremacy during a speech in Tulsa marking the 100th anniversary of the 1921 race massacre in the Greenwood neighborhood.

“According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today,” Biden said. “Not ISIS. Not Al Qaeda. White supremacists.”

Biden was likely referring to a statement from acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who told members of Congress that white supremacy was “the most persistent and lethal threat” to the United States in September 2020. In October 2020, DHS released a report showing that white supremacist extremism accounted for more fatal attacks than any other domestic violent extremist group since 2018.

Biden revisited the massacre of the black community in Tulsa to show the long history of white supremacists in the country — comparing it to the clash between the protesters in Charlottesville.

“What happened in Greenwood was an act of hate and domestic terrorism, with a through-line that exists today,” he said. “Just close your eyes and remember what you saw in Charlottesville four years ago on television.”