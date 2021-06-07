Appearing Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned that the nation’s adversaries possess the capabilities of shutting down the power grid in the United States.
A transcript is as follows:
JAKE TAPPER: Do you think adversaries of the United States have the capability right now to shut down the power grid?
SEC. JENNIFER GRANHOLM: Yes they do. I think that there are very malign actors who are trying. Even as we speak, there are thousands of attacks on all aspects of the energy sector and the private sector, generally. It’s happening all the time. And this is why the private sector and the public sector have to work together. This is what the president is doing. He’s working with our allies. He’s working with countries around the world, because other countries, even Russia, they don’t want to see their sectors attacked by malign actors, by rogue non-state actors, not to mention state actors. So, working with other countries, working with the private sector, working inside of our own government. The president has issued these executive orders to make sure that our own house is in order, making sure that citizens are able to protect themselves. My mother, who is 86-years-old, got was hacked.
