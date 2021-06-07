Appearing Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned that the nation’s adversaries possess the capabilities of shutting down the power grid in the United States.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warns US adversaries have the capability to shut down the power grid: "I think that there are very malign actors who are trying even as we speak" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/40wB6AQh8z — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 6, 2021

A transcript is as follows: