Joe Biden’s Rollout Falling Short of Goal to Vaccinate 70% by July 4

President Joe Biden’s vaccine rollout is falling short of his goal to get shots to at least 70 percent of adults by July 4.

“The United States is averaging fewer than 1 million shots per day, a decline of more than two-thirds from the peak of 3.4 million in April, according to The Washington Post’s seven-day analysis, even though all adults and children over age 12 are now eligible,” the Washington Post wrote Sunday.

The rate of those becoming vaccinated is decreasing in every state, “down at least two-thirds from its peak.”

The states that are most in line but short of the goal are East Coast and West Coast states, as well as the District of Columbia, which are at more than 60 percent. The rest of the states are at less than 60 percent.

The Post reports the declining rate began in April with the “low-hanging fruit — those people who absolutely want to get vaccinated without you telling them anything,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “You’re left with a group that you may need … trusted messengers who go out there and explain to them why it’s critical for themselves, for their family.”

Breitbart News reported that “nearly one-third of Americans are ‘uncertain’ or ‘unwilling’ to get a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, a Morning Consult survey released this week revealed.”

Biden has, as a result of the slowdown, decided to do everything he can to get Americans vaccinated. Those efforts include beer for vaccinations and other incentives, such as “cash giveaways, sports tickets and paid leave, to keep up the pace of vaccinations.”

“The more people we get vaccinated, the more success we’re going to have in the fight against this virus,” Biden said at the White House on June 2.