Joe Biden Said N-Word 13 Times in Senate, Hunter Multiple Times in Texts

President Joe Biden said the n-word 13 times in the Senate while Hunter Biden followed his father’s example multiple times in text messages, a report revealed Tuesday.

Biden deployed the n-word 13 times in a 1985 hearing series, U.S. Senate transcripts revealed, during which he repeatedly used the offensive slur when he was questioning William Reynolds, then-President Ronald Reagan’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, as Reynolds was under consideration for a promotion to be associate attorney general.

Breitbart News reported on the incident in July of 2020:

The first instance occurred during the morning of June 4, 1985, when Biden first used the term twice. A later instance, from the next day, June 5, has already had widely circulating video of Biden reciting the derogatory term from the quote twice. While some people circulating the video left out the context that includes proof Biden was not using the N-word himself but quoting someone else saying it, the mere question as to if that is even acceptable has dogged politicians for some time.

Flash forward to June 7, 2021, when reports show Hunter Biden followed his father’s example, using the n-word multiple times in text messages with his white attorney.

The Daily Mail first reported on Hunter’s profanity: The president’s son joked in a January 2019 text to corporate attorney George Mesires about a ‘big penis’, and said to the lawyer: ‘I only love you because you’re black’ and ‘true dat n***a’. In another text a month earlier he wrote to the Chicago lawyer saying: ‘how much money do I owe you. Becaause [sic] n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.’ Mesires replied: ‘That made me snarf my coffee.’ Hunter added: ‘That’s what im saying ni…’, cutting off the racial slur mid-word, then texted a picture to Mesires. Hunter’s laptop is also said to carry a meme depicting his father and former President Barack Obama, which included racist slurs. The meme is a photo of Biden hugging the president with the caption: ‘Obama: Gonna miss you, man ‘Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? ‘Obama: *sigh* go ahead ‘Joe: You my n***a, Barack’

The mainstream media has handled the revelations by largely ignoring Hunter Biden’s text messages. For example, on Tuesday NBC News highlighted Kid Rock’s use of a slur Saturday but overlooked Hunter Biden’s use of the n-word.