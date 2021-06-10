Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) doubled down Thursday on his lobbying to include climate change carveouts in President Joe Biden’s mammoth infrastructure bill.

Breitbart News reported exclusively that Malinowski, a swing district Democrat, said during a June 4 virtual townhall that the infrastructure plan focuses more on combatting climate change than building physical infrastructure.

Malinowski said:

President Biden, on the other hand, proposed a bill that defines infrastructure more broadly… and, on top of that, included some things that probably most people would not think of as infrastructure but that many of us think are really important for the country. The New Jersey Democrat said, “On top of that, what I’m really pushing hard for is an investment that will help America lead the world in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.” He also discussed the need to invest in electric cars and electric car charging stations.

In response to Breitbart News’s report about his admission of pushing to stuff the infrastructure bill with climate change carveouts, Malinowski’s campaign doubled down on his climate change lobbying.

Malinowski’s campaign wrote, “This week, right media began attacking Tom because, in their words, he “admitted” he’s fighting for an infrastructure bill that will help America lead the world in transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.”

The campaign exclaimed, “You’re darn right he is!”

Malinowski’s embrace of climate change provisions in the infrastructure bill could risk many of his constituents’ jobs.

Malinowski’s clean energy transition could endanger up to 142,000 jobs and increase energy costs by up to $292 per month.

The campaign then asked supporters to voice their support for Malinowski’s climate change lobbying by donating to his campaign: “We need 200 supporters to step up by midnight tomorrow to show we’re proud of Tom for fighting against climate change, and that these attacks will only make us double down to keep our district blue. Chip in now to help us hold the House!”

I realize @Malinowski doesn't get much positive coverage given the fact that he's, well, Tom Malinowski… But repeating negative news about yourself to your donors is definitely a… tactic. #NJ07 pic.twitter.com/r50KDQippO — Samantha Bullock (@SamLBullock) June 10, 2021

Malinowski represents New Jersey’s seventh congressional district, which serves as one of Republicans’ prime targets during the 2022 midterm elections. Malinowski’s victory over then-Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ) during the 2018 midterm elections helped give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) the majority. Republicans have traditionally held the district for decades, and Hillary Clinton won the district by one percent in 2016.

Samantha Bullock, a spokeswoman at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), questioned Malinowski’s tactics.

She said in a statement Thursday, “I realize @Malinowski doesn’t get much positive coverage given the fact that he’s, well, Tom Malinowski… But repeating negative news about yourself to your donors is definitely a… tactic.”

I realize @Malinowski doesn't get much positive coverage given the fact that he's, well, Tom Malinowski… But repeating negative news about yourself to your donors is definitely a… tactic. #NJ07 pic.twitter.com/r50KDQippO — Samantha Bullock (@SamLBullock) June 10, 2021

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.