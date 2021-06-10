The Office of Management and Budget acting director would not say during a June 9 congressional hearing on Capitol Hill if President Joe Biden’s budget will fund the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) after the coronavirus cost America $13 trillion.

“Congressman, I started my career at [National Institutes of Health],” Shalanda Young responded to House Budget Committee ranking member Jason Smith (R-MO). “I would never make that commitment as someone who believes we need to be led by science, and we certainly need to wait for that review before we jump to conclusions”:

The Acting OMB Director refused to say that President Biden’s budget would NOT fund the Wuhan Institute of Virology. YOUR tax dollars should not be used to fund the Chinese lab where COVID-19 possibly originated from. pic.twitter.com/N8yJkGyuTO — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 9, 2021

“Can you commit that American dollars will never be used to fund such research going forward from this budget?” Smith asked and prefaced with highlighting Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails indicating a “clear link between American taxpayer dollars and labs that outsource research outside of the United States.”

Young’s inability to respond in certainty raises questions as to why Biden would continue to budget money to fund a lab that sits within a Communist country with strong militarized control of science.