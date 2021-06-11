Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to to South Carolina and Georgia to promote vaccines next week, continuing to ignore the southern border crisis.

“Harris will visit Greenville, S.C., on Monday and Atlanta on June 18. The vaccination tour, led by the vice president, is part of the White House’s National Month of Action on vaccines as it seeks to reach its goal of 70 percent of adults having at least one shot by July 4,” the Hill reported Friday.

Harris will continue to ignore the southern border crisis, after she repeatedly promised to inspect the border during her northern triangle visit Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Harris snapped at a Latina Univision anchor Wednesday, when pressed to answer when she would be visiting the southern border.